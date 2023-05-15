TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Lompoc police administer Narcan for first time

LOMPOC – For the first time ever, Lompoc police used Narcan to revive someone who had overdosed on opioids.

Police dispatch received a call Thursday from a concerned citizen about a woman who was slumped over in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of North H Street where they located the vehicle and the woman. She was unresponsive to officers’ attempts to wake her and appeared to have very shallow breathing. Her pulse was also slowed.

Officers called for medical personnel to respond while they monitored the woman. Soon after, her pulse lowered even more and her breathing was almost unnoticeable.

Lompoc Police Department personnel were recently trained on when and how to administer Narcan, along with identifying the symptoms of a subject experiencing an opioid overdose.

They have also been provided Narcan kits which are kept in each patrol unit.

Narcan or Naloxone is a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose.

Officers administered a dose of Narcan and within 30 seconds noticed the woman’s breathing improved dramatically.

A second dose was provided as medical personnel were arriving on scene.

She was later transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency room.

This is the first noted use of Narcan by the Lompoc Police Department.

– Neil Hartstein

Suspect sought in stabbing

SANTA MARIA – Santa Maria Police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of E. Tunnell on May 6 at about 2:15 a.m., police said Friday.

The victim sustained several stab wounds during the incident, police said.

During the course of the investigation, Eddie Ray Dominguez, 35, was identified as the suspect.

Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for assistance in locating Mr. Dominguez. He is considered dangerous. Please do not attempt to apprehend.

If you have any information regarding his location please contact Santa Maria Police Department (805) 928-3781 X2277. Any other information regarding this incident please contact Detective Hesch, (805) 928-3781 X1349.

– Neil Hartstein