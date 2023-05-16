TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fiery collision leaves one person dead

VENTURA — One person died after a fiery collision Monday morning on Highway 101 just north of Ventura.

Ventura County firefighters and California Highway Patrol responded.

The collision involved a Honda CR-V and utility truck, both of which caught on fire, and possibly other cars. The incident happened near Solimar Beach and was reported around 9:30 a.m.

After the collision, northbound lanes were shut down for more than four hours at the State Beaches exit. Traffic was rerouted to State Route 1, then to State Routes 33 and 150, according to the CHP.

A northbound lane reopened at 2:30 p.m.

— Dave Mason

Firefighters rescue hiker bit by snake

MONTECITO FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter 308 responds to Romero Canyon Trail to assist with the rescue of a hiker bitten by a rattlesnake.

MONTECITO — Firefighters from the Montecito Fire Department were dispatched Saturday morning to the Romero Canyon Trail to rescue a 26-year-old woman who was bitten by a rattlesnake.

The woman was hiking with her dog when the snake bit her on the foot on the Montecito trail.

Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter 308 responded and hoisted her out.

She was transported to the hospital at about 10:15 a.m.

Firefighters hiked down with her dog and turned over the canine to Santa Barbara County Animal Services, who was to reunite the pair.

A bear was spotted on an adjacent trail during the rescue.

Bear sightings have been increasingly frequent in the Montecito area in recent weeks, officials said.

— Neil Hartstein