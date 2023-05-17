TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Maria fire visible from highway

COURTESY PHOTO

Firefighters respond to an early morning fire Tuesday in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara County firefighters responded very early Tuesday to a farm equipment fire in Santa Maria.

When firefighters responded at 12:37 a.m. to the fire on East Stowell Road, just east of Highway 101, they found six tractors with trailers fully involved, officials said.

“Flames could be seen from the highway,” the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by county and Santa Maria firefighters.

Crews remained on scene for mop up and fire investigation.

— Neil Hartstein

Police say suspect walked away with gold rings

COURTESY PHOTO

This is the surveillance photo of a suspect in a theft from a jewelry store in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — On April 14, at approximately 4:57 p.m., an adult male suspect entered Kay Jewelers in the 600 block of East Betteravia and posed as a customer attempting to purchase jewelry for a family member, police said Tuesday.

The suspect was on an active virtual phone call with the family member as he browsed jewelry items.

The suspect used the virtual call (FaceTime) as a distraction and was ultimately able to walk away with two gold rings totaling about $9,000 in value, according to Santa Maria police.

The suspect identified himself to the sales associate as being “Arabic.” He is described as between 5’08″ and 5’10″ tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and a groomed beard and mustache. He is heavy set and approximately 40 years old. Sales associates stated that he was fluent in English, Spanish and Arabic.

Anyone with any information regarding this case, including the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, is asked to contact Santa Maria police investigator K. Payne at 805-928-3781, ext. 1660 or kpayne@cityofsantamaria.org.

– Neil Hartstein

Vegetation fire near Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS – Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a small vegetation fire adjacent to southbound Highway 101 just north of Los Alamos.

The fire was reported spreading in the grass at a slow rate of speed, officials said.

It was reported by county fire personnel in the area, who called for additional resources.

No structures were threatened.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire at 2:51 p.m. They contained the fire to just over an acre.

Resources remained on scene for mop-up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

– Neil Hartstein