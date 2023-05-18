TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Prowling suspect arrested outside Prince Harry and Meghan’s home

MONTECITO – A Lake Elsinore man was arrested earlier Monday for allegedly prowling outside the Montecito estate of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded at 2:11 a.m. to the royal couple’s property on the 700 block of Rockbridge Road for a report of a subject detained at a service entrance, Raquel Zick, sheriff’s public information officer, told the News-Press.

The subject, later identified as 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos of Lake Elsinore, was placed under citizen’s arrest by security at the estate, she said.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of stalking (misdemeanor) without incident. He was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara, where he was later released on $2,500 bail.

Follow-up investigation by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined the case to be a violation of 647(h) PC – Prowling (misdemeanor) and not a stalking violation. The investigation is ongoing.

— Neil Hartstein

Detectives release officer’s name

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are releasing the name of the Santa Maria Police Department officer who was involved in the shootings that occurred March 25 at Melody Market.

The SMPD officer is Antonio Peña, a three-year veteran of the agency.

Sheriff’s detectives are also sharing surveillance videos from exterior cameras at Melody Market. The videos contain violence that may be disturbing to viewers. The videos show the incident from two different angles and begins just before 8 p.m., when two vehicles, with four occupants in each vehicle, arrived separately at Melody Market.

One of the occupants of the vehicles was 19-year-old Manuel Reyes Rios of Santa Maria. Moments later, Officer Peña arrived in his personal vehicle with his family. A fourth vehicle, with a woman and her two children also arrived at the market.

While Officer Peña and the woman were inside the store, the two groups from the other vehicles engaged in a physical altercation in the parking lot. Officer Peña had returned to his vehicle at the same time that Mr. Rios reportedly brandished a firearm and shot at the other group, striking one of them. Mr. Rios paused in his alleged shooting, running past Officer Peña, who had drawn his firearm and police badge.

Officer Peña verbally identified himself as an officer and ordered Mr. Rios to stop shooting and surrender. Mr. Rios reportedly did not comply with Officer Peña’s command, raising his firearm and shooting again at the other group and toward an occupied restaurant. This resulted in injury to one of the patrons from flying debris caused by Mr. Rios’ shooting.

In that moment, Officer Peña fired at Mr. Rios until he dropped to the ground. Officer Peña called emergency services on his cell phone, ushered the uninvolved bystanders into the market and sheltered them inside until deputies arrived.

Mr. Rios was pronounced dead at the scene with a ghost gun in his possession. The remainder of the subjects who were involved in the altercation, including the person shot by Rios, fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The video ends when Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrive on scene. This video is posted on the Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel.

This investigation remains ongoing. Detectives encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division by calling 805-681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at 805-681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.

Traffic fatality victim identified

VENTURA – The man killed Monday in a fiery collision on northbound Highway 101 has been identified as Jose A. Zarete, 50, of Ventura, the CHP said Wednesday.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m., involved a five-vehicle, fatal traffic crash that occurred on Highway 101 south of San Miguelito, which left vehicles blocking lanes.

The crash resulted in the death of one motorist and minor injuries to three other motorists.

US-101 at this location was shut down intermittently for several hours for on-scene investigation by CHP Ventura Area personnel.

Passerby related one vehicle was fully engulfed, with a party trapped within the vehicle, the CHP said. Multiple personnel from the CHP Ventura Area, along with personnel from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and Ventura County Fire Department responded to the crash.

Upon their arrival, one driver was pronounced deceased on scene in a 2002 Toyota Tacoma, while two parties were transported to Ventura County Medical Center by American Medical Response for minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates Cody G. Zornes, 32, of Lancaster was driving a 2012 F-550, on Highway101 northbound, south of San Miguelito, in the No. 1 lane, approaching a 2002 Toyota Tacoma, a 2012 Tesla Model-3, a 2019 Honda HR-V, and a 2007 Honda Accord.

For reasons still under investigation, the Ford F-550 approached traffic at a speed greater than 65 mph and the front of the F-550 collided with the rear of the Toyota Tacoma, causing the Toyota to collide with the rear of the Tesla, and the Tesla to collide with the Honda HR-V, and the Honda HR-V, to collide with the Honda Accord. The initial rear-end crash of the Ford F-550 into the Toyota caused the Tacoma to burst into flames, the CHP said.

Following the crash, all involved vehicles came to rest in the lanes, right shoulder, and dirt embankment. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this crash.

This incident is still under investigation by the CHP. Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding the accident is asked to contact the CHP Ventura Office at 805-662-2640.

– Neil Hartstein

Police: Lock your vehicles

SANTA BARBARA – The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to remind drivers about vehicle security and prevention of car theft.

One simple yet effective way to protect your vehicle is by locking it. Always remember to lock your car doors, even if you’re making a quick stop, police advised. Thieves often target unlocked vehicles because they provide easy opportunities.

Do not keep a spare set of keys, important vehicle paperwork or valuables inside your vehicle, police said. While officers were conducting vehicle theft investigations, it was revealed that many of the stolen cars had been unlocked with a spare set of keys in the glovebox.

Police ask everyone to encourage their friends, families and neighbors to lock their cars.

“Together, we can build a strong network of watchful eyes that deter criminals and keep the Santa Barbara community safe,” police said. “By taking a few extra seconds to lock your vehicle and encouraging others to do the same, you contribute to a resilient community against car theft.”

If you notice any suspicious subjects or suspicious activity around parked vehicles, report it immediately to the police: Call 9-1-1.

– Neil Hartstein