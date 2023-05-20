TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

50 acres burned during Gifford Fire

CUYAMA — The Gifford Fire burned 50 acres in Cuyama before forward progress was stopped around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The vegetation fire was reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday at State Route 166 and Forest Route 32S13.

The eastbound and westbound traffic on State Route 166 was blocked by fire crews, but all lanes were reopened to traffic by 4:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

— Dave Mason

Money to cover highway planting

SOUTH COAST — The California Transportation Commission this week allocated more than $1.6 billion in state and federal funding, which includes $2.3 million for the South Coast.

The CTC approved $2.3 million for highway planting on Highway 101 in and near Summerland, from just north of Padaro Lane in Carpinteria and overcrossing to just north of Sheffield Avenue in Montecito.

“The infrastructure projects funded with these state and federal dollars will benefit all Californians by reducing climate impacts, improving equity and access, and increasing traveler safety,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “These transformative investments are giving Caltrans the tools it needs to rebuild California.”

— Dave Mason