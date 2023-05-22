TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Suspect arrested in May 6 stabbing

SANTA MARIA – A suspect in a May 6 stabbing incident in Santa Maria was arrested Friday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder generated by Santa Maria Police detectives.

The suspect, Eddie Ray Dominquez, 35, was arrested around noon by a California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team, who located Mr. Dominguez in the Arroyo Grande area.

He was turned over to SMPD detectives investigating the case before being booked into custody on his outstanding warrant.

Santa Maria police responded about 2:15 a.m. on May 6 to reports of a stabbing in the 200 block of E. Tunnel. The victim sustained several stab wounds during the incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Hesch at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1349, or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928 -3781 ext. 2277.

– Neil Hartstein