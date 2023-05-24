TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police collect 137 guns

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department collected 137 unwanted guns at the Gun Buyback Saturday at the Santa Barbara City Yards.

The Gun Buyback Program is an initiative to enhance community safety by reducing the number of unwanted firearms in the Santa Barbara area.

Police said they saw a great response from residents who demonstrated their commitment to creating a safer environment for all.

A variety of firearms was collected, including legal and illegal guns. These weapons surrendered represented a significant step toward reducing the potential risks associated with these weapons, according to Santa Barbara police.

All the firearms will be properly disposed of in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements, the police department said.

SBPD would like to thank all the community members who participated in the program, as well as other city departments that contributed to the program’s success.

– Neil Hartstein