TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Firearm found in vehicle at Pioneer Valley High School

SANTA MARIA – Santa Maria Police officers received a call Wednesday reporting a firearm in a vehicle at Pioneer Valley High School.

The school opted to conduct a lockdown of the campus as officers were responding to the location. Ultimately, a firearm was located in a vehicle on campus, and it was secured. The lockdown was then lifted.

The investigation remains active, police said. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2278.

– Neil Hartstein

Road work to close lane on southbound Hwy. 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – An emergency scour repair project will result in the closure of the No. 1 (left lane) on southbound US 101 to just south of the Gaviota Tunnel beginning Tuesday, May 30.

This lane reduction will extend for approximately 2 miles beginning just north of the US 101/ State Route 1 Interchange.

This closure will allow crews to set up a temporary K-rail and install other traffic control devices to allow for work in the median to construct a temporary lane. This work is expected to take three to five weeks.

By this summer, traffic will shift into this temporary lane for approximately six months to allow for work on the pile wall on the slope adjacent to the highway.

This emergency project will repair scour damage caused by the storms in January.

Electronic message boards will advise travelers of the lane closure and eventual traffic shift.

The contractor for this $15 million emergency project is CalPortland of Santa Maria, CA. This project is expected to be complete this Fall.

– Neil Hartstein