TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

More CHP officers on patrol

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Beginning at 6:01 tonight, the California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of Memorial Day weekend’s increased traffic.

The MEP will continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

“The core mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the communities we serve,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “This holiday, motorists can expect to see additional CHP officers patrolling California’s roadways. All available uniformed members of this department will be on patrol during this Memorial Day MEP. Our primary focus will be to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action.”

In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations that often lead to serious injury or death, such as failure to wear a seat belt, speed, and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people who are suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.



CHP officers made nearly 900 DUI arrests during the Memorial Day MEP in 2022. What’s more, 45 people were killed in crashes in California during last year’s Memorial Day weekend, nearly a 30% increase from the same period in 2021.

Motorists are urged to keep the road safe by designating a sober driver or using a ride-share service.

If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately, CHP said. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location and direction of travel. Your phone call may save someone’s life.

— Neil Hartstein

Meeting to cover Montecito project

CALTRANS GRAPHIC

This graphic shows the plan for the Highway 101: The Montecito Project.

MONTECITO — A community meeting to review construction staging for the Highway 101: Montecito Project is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 1 at the Montecito Inn, 1295 Coast Village Road.

The Highway 101: Montecito Project will start in mid-June.

The public is encouraged to sign up for construction updates via info@sbroads.com, at www.SBROADS.com, or by calling 805-845-5112.

The Montecito segment is one of five segments in the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

Caltrans said the Carpinteria segment is built and is being landscaped. The Padaro and Summerland segments are in construction. The Montecito segment is starting mid-June, and the Santa Barbara segment is in the permitting process. Additional information is at www.SBROADS.com.

The Montecito segment will add a new peak-period carpool lane in each direction from the Romero Creek Bridge north to Olive Mill Road along with new on- and off-ramps.

There will also be northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes (lanes connecting on-ramps and off-ramps to improve merging) between San Ysidro and Olive Mill Roads. New bridges will be built over Romero, San Ysidro, and Oak Creeks.

Construction is scheduled from mid-June 2023 through 2026.

Funding in the Advanced Work area is provided by state and regional funds and Measure A. Funding for the remainder of the project is expected to be announced later in June.

— Neil Hartstein

CERT training in Montecito

MONTECITO — The Montecito Fire Department recently hosted a free four-day Community Emergency Response Team training.

Ten CERT participants learned skills including fire suppression, disaster medical operations and rescue operations.

“Congrats to all our participants and thanks for preparing for future emergencies!”, fire officials said.

– Neil Hartstein