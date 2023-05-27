TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Shooting in Lompoc

LOMPOC — Lompoc police reported that a juvenile was injured during a shooting.

On Wednesday, two victims — both juveniles — were walking in the 900 block of N. I Street around 4 p.m. A vehicle approached the victims, and someone in the vehicle shot at them from within the vehicle, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police said one 13-year-old victim was struck during the incident and was transported to a hospital. He was later released.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lompoc Police Department.

— Annika Bahnsen