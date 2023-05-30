TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Tree fire in Buellton

BUELLTON — A tree fell into power lines on State Route 246 west of Buellton on Sunday, causing a fire, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

The tree fire began after the power lines were struck and downed, landing on a vehicle before being run over by a passing vehicle, officials said.

Two engines responded and extinguished both the tree fire and spot fires on both sides of the freeway, officials said.

Southern California Edison also responded to make repairs.

There were no injuries or impacted structures.

The highway was open to traffic as of 10:50 a.m.

Fire officials used the incident to remind people as the county heads into fire season “to maintain your defensible space including trees that may be a threat to power lines on your property.”

— Neil Hartstein

Firefighters graduate

SANTA BARBARA — A graduation ceremony was held Saturday at Fire Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St., for six new firefighters who had graduated from the fire academy, Santa Barbara City Fire officials said.

The ceremony honored the dedication, hard work, and exceptional training the firefighters demonstrated throughout the fire academy, officials said.

“These graduates have undergone rigorous physical and mental training, preparing them to face the challenges and responsibilities of serving and protecting the community.”

Fire Chief Chris Mailes presided over the ceremony, commending the graduates for their unwavering commitment to public safety and their completion of this rigorous academy.

“The department takes great pride in providing comprehensive and state-of-the-art training to ensure that firefighters are equipped and trained to handle any emergency with professionalism and efficiency,” he said.

— Neil Hartstein

Highway lane to be closed

The left lane of southbound Highway 101 will be closed for two miles — from just north of the interchange with State Route 1 to just south of the Gaviota Tunnel — beginning today.

The closure will allow for an emergency scout repair project, which is expected to take three to five weeks, according to Caltrans.

The project will repair damage caused by the storms in January.

The contractor for the $15 million project is CalPortland of Santa Maria.

Caltrans said electronic message boards will advise travelers of the lane closure.

— Dave Mason