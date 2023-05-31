TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Closures planned for Seacliff ramp

VENTURA — Caltrans plans daytime Seacliff off-ramp closure on northbound Highway 101, north of Ventura, today through Friday.

Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday, northbound Highway 101 from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals features two bypass lanes, including one that crosses the median. Reduced speed limit is 55 mph in work zones.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

— Neil Hartstein

AIDS bicycle ride on highways

CENTRAL COAST — The AIDS/Life Cycle Bicycle Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties beginning Sunday.

The approximately 2,200 cyclists will use various portions of the state highway system during the daytime hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the various locations.

On June 7, the cyclists will leave Paso Robles using State Route 46 west to State Route 1 south through Cayucos and Morro Bay to Highway 101, reaching Preisker Park in Santa Maria.

On June 8, the cyclists are scheduled to leave Santa Maria and head toward State Route 1, ending their day at Riverbend Park in Lompoc.

On June 9, the riders will leave Lompoc and use State Route 1 and Highway 101 toward southern Santa Barbara County before ending their day at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura.

The California Highway Patrol will be present to maintain a safe environment for everyone. The riders will travel single file with the flow of traffic. The riders will also use portions of city/county roads.

— Neil Hartstein

West Valerio Street paving starts

SANTA BARBARA — The City Streets Operations Division began paving West Valerio Street Tuesday.

Crews will be grinding and milling. Work in this area is expected to last until the end of June.

During this project, residents may experience temporary delays and parking restrictions.

The impacted streets will be closed between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. for paving. During this time, there will be no access in or out of driveways. Areas will be posted with “no parking” signs. Residents are asked to park outside of the posted areas during this process.

— Neil Hartstein