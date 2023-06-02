TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Two people hurt in three-car collision

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel respond to the scene Thursday of a three-car collision, west of Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — A three-car traffic collision on Mahoney Road left two people with major injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Mahoney Road, west of Santa Maria. The road was closed in both directions.

Two of the three vehicles involved required heavy extrication by city and county firefighters.

Two women were in the first vehicle. One woman with major injuries was transported by air to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The second woman was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with minor injuries.

The male driver of the second vehicle also sustained major injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Marian.

The female driver of the third vehicle was not injured, despite her vehicle ending up 10 feet over the side of the roadway. She was taken by ambulance to Marian for evaluation.

Emergency crews stayed behind clearing the scene.

– Neil Hartstein

Car blocks highway traffic

SANTA BARBARA — The California Highway Patrol reported a gray Honda with its hazard lights on apparently blocking traffic on the northbound Highway 101 off ramp at Las Positas Road at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The CHP dispatched freeway service patrol tow trucks to the scene. The tow trucks are sent to help anyone broken down by the side of the road, the CHP said.

– Neil Hartstein

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

SANTA MARIA – The Santa Maria Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of driving under the influence last weekend.

The checkpoint was held at the 500 block of East Main Street from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

“We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,” police said. “Driving under the influence is not only dangerous, but also has major consequences.”

Another driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. One hundred and forty-one vehicles were screened, and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The Santa Maria Police Department will hold additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints in the upcoming months.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

– Neil Hartstein