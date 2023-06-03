TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening near the old Sears building at the Santa Maria Town Center.

Sgt. Daniel Rios said officers responded to the scene, which was in the 200 block of East Main Street, around 7 p.m. and found a male juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported to a hospital for treatment, and Sgt. Rios said the juvenile was in stable condition.

Sgt. Rios said no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Hesch at 805-928-3781, ext. 1349.

To make an anonymous tip, call Detective Hesch or the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Dave Mason