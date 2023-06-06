TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man dies in traffic accident

SANTA MARIA — A 56-year-old Grover Beach man was killed Monday in an early morning solo traffic accident on State Route 166 west of Alamo Creek Road.

Santa Maria CHP officers responded at about 4:46 a.m. to the crash with an ambulance.

When officers arrived, they located a solo vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet, on its wheels partially blocking the westbound lane of State Route 166.

The vehicle had sustained rollover damage, and officers located an unresponsive male occupant inside the vehicle.

Physical evidence indicated the vehicle had traveled up an ascending embankment to the north of the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The driver was unrestrained within the vehicle, and his impairment is being investigated.

– Neil Hartstein

Man arrested after alleged vandalism, assault

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police officers responded at about 5 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance and possible vandalism in the 700 block of South Pine Street.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered an unknown male who, allegedly armed with a knife, had allegedly broken a window to a residence and physically assaulted the victim. The suspect was also believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The suspect fled on foot and allegedly attempted to enter another apartment. The suspect was soon located at an adjacent apartment complex. The suspect allegedly armed himself with a shovel and threatened the officers.

They attempted to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with the suspect. However, he refused to comply. Eventually, a less than lethal 40 MM foam round was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.

He was identified as Samuel Angel Santiago Francisco, 21, of Santa Maria. Mr. Santiago was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail for various felony and misdemeanor violations.

– Neil Hartstein