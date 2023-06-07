TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Three killed in head-on collision

LOMPOC — Three people died in a head-on collision early Tuesday morning on northbound State Route 1, south of Constellation Road in Lompoc.

The collision involved a sedan and pickup truck.

The three people who died were traveling in a sedan. The truck’s driver and passenger had minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of County Fire.

— Dave Mason

Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police chased and apprehended a suspect who allegedly tried to open the locked door of a local business.

Police responded at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of De La Vina Street, where there was a report of a disturbance, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.

The reporting party told police the suspect was pounding on the windows and attempting to enter through the business’ locked door. Officers arrived and contacted the suspect without incident.

The suspect was asked to leave the property and complied, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

But when the suspect left in their vehicle, they struck a retaining wall, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

Police conducted a traffic stop for the vehicle in the 2000 block of Bath Street, where a good Samaritan tried to prevent the vehicle from leaving the traffic stop by standing in front of it, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

He said the driver struck the good Samaritan and fled. Santa Barbara police pursued the vehicle. Police also provided life-saving measures and medical aid to the good Samaritan until city fire department personnel and AMR paramedics arrived.

The good Samaritan was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. Ragsdale said officers arrested the suspect at 1:36 p.m. in the 2300 block of Carlton Way.

He said that the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

— Dave Mason

High fire season begins

SANTA BARBARA – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and local fire jurisdictions have announced the beginning of the 2023 High Fire Season for all areas of the county, effective this week.

All burn permits will be suspended for residential burning and hazard reduction, and resources will be deployed to combat vegetation fires.

During this time, it is important to exercise heightened awareness around fire safety, County Fire noted.

County Fire outlines the following key measures to ensure public safety:

— Maintain vegetation clearance: Individuals are advised to maintain proper vegetation clearance around structures to minimize fire risks.

— Review and become acquainted with the “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan, which outlines crucial steps for preparedness and response in the event of a wildfire. For more details, visit www.sbcfire.com.

— Wildfire smoke and ash contain small particles called particulate matter, which harm the lungs and heart. The best protection against wildfire smoke is to stay indoors as much as possible, ideally in a well-sealed “clean air room” with an air purifier.

More information can be found at the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District website (www.ourair.org), and emergency alerts can be signed up for at readySBC.org.

— Liam Hibbert

State Route 54 committee to meet

SOLVANG — The State Route Highway 154 Safety Committee will meet June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.

The meeting can be watched at youtube.com/@SBCAG. To participate, people must attend in-person or submit a comment via email to info@sbcag.org no later than 5 p.m. June 13.

Mailed comments can be sent to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara 93110 to be received no later than 5 p.m. June 13.

— Liam Hibbert