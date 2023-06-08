TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police administer naloxone

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police were called Tuesday to a residence in the 1100 block of South Russell for a subject who had possibly overdosed.

Officers arrived and observed an adult male with a severely altered level of consciousness, having difficulty breathing and displaying symptoms of a possible fentanyl overdose, police said.

An officer administered naloxone (aka Narcan). The man regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Approximately two weeks ago, the Santa Maria Police Department began its naloxone program. This is a medication utilized to revive people in the event of a fentanyl or opioid overdose. In this instance, the naloxone was received by the officer the day prior.

– Neil Hartstein