Traffic, Crime and Fire blotter

Montecito, SB firefighters rescue stranded woman on cliff

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Emergency workers come to the aid of a woman who became stranded on a cliff south of the Santa Barbara Cemetary on Saturday morning.

SANTA BARBARA — The Montecito Fire Department rescued a woman stranded on the cliff south of the Santa Barbara Cemetery Saturday evening. Santa Barbara City Fire Department, American Medical Response, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Barbara Police responded to the scene to assist.

Montecito Engine 191 sent a firefighter over the side of the cliff on a technical rope system to assess her status and help her put on a harness. The other departments on scene helped haul her and the rescuer to safety.

She didn’t have major injuries but was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

— Annelise Hanshaw

National Weather Service issues red flag warning

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning starting at 2 p.m. today through noon Tuesday. It covers the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county mountains, foothills and coastal areas.

It expects gusty northeast to east winds up to 45-60 mph and warm temperatures. The humidity is expected to dry this afternoon, creating opportunity for fire.

Officials recommend avoiding activities that could spark fire.

— Annelise Hanshaw

High surf advisory in effect tonight

The National Weather Service wants swimmers to be cautious before taking a dip in Santa Barbara County’s South Coast from 9 p.m. today to 9 p.m. Wednesday. It expects large waves, five to eight feet tall, with dangerous rip currents.

The waves can injure swimmers and capsize small boats while the rip currents will be strong enough to pull people out to sea. The surf will be highest on beaches with westerly exposure, such as Rincon Point.

It cautions against going in the water and if so, staying near lifeguard towers.

— Annelise Hanshaw