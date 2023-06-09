TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Attempted murder suspects arrested

Four attempted murder suspects were arrested Wednesday after an incident that occurred Friday on the 4600 block of Gate Way.

Officers arrived after reports of a fight near the community pool. A 20-year-old male sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

The suspects had fled the scene when officers arrived and are each being held on a $2,000,000 bail. The suspects are 21-year-old Brandon Tyree Smith, 20-year-old Jordan Alexander Lopez, 21-year-old Michael Christian Lee and 19-year-old Jude Issam Hallal.

The alleged attack is not believed to be random, and detectives noted that the suspects and victim knew each other.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information about this case to contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can provide information by calling the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

-Liam Hibbert