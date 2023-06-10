TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police reveal name of suspect in vehicle pursuit

SANTA BARBARA — A man was arrested on June 6 following a pursuit that stemmed from the 1900 block of De La Vina Street, as reported earlier this week in the News-Press.

On Friday, the man’s name was revealed by Santa Barbara police. The suspect is 43-year-old Santa Barbara resident Cary Glenn Allen.

The pursuit started after Mr. Allen struck a bystander with his vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Mr. Allen was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, felony fleeing an officer, and mayhem. His bail was set at $2 million.

Additionally, at the time of the crime, Mr. Allen was also out on probation after a previous domestic violence and spousal battery case.

If convicted of all charges and found in violation of probation, Mr. Allen faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

— Annika Bahnsen