TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Shed fire contained

GOLETA – A shed fire broke out early Sunday in the 5900 Block of Via Lemora, Goleta.

An explosion was heard resulting in calls to 9-1-1 for the 10′ X 15′ shed fire next to a residence, county fire officials said.

Firefighters prevented the fire from extending to the residence. The fire was knocked down at 5:29 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

– Neil Hartstein

Homeless man removed from motel property

SANTA BARBARA – Police responded Sunday afternoon to the Motel 6 at 3505 State St. to forcibly remove a homeless man from the property.

The man, pushing a shopping cart, allegedly shouted to a hotel manager beforehand that he had been illegally evicted from the hotel.

He demanded to know where his stuff was, and the manager said it was safe in the room he formally occupied.

The man left but apparently returned and the police were called.

– Neil Hartstein