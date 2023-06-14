TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported retrieving these narcotics in the case of a man arrested in Isla Vista on suspicion of possession.

ISLA VISTA – Patrol deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol have arrested an Isla Vista man on suspicion of possession of psilocybin mushrooms, fraudulent Xanax and MDMA (Ecstasy) for sales, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.

On June 6, deputies received an anonymous tip regarding illegal narcotics being sold in Isla Vista. In the days that followed, deputies followed up on this tip, resulting in a warrant being issued for 21-year-old Thomas Hung.

On Monday, deputies served the warrant in the 6600 block of Abrego Road, where they recovered more than 175 counterfeit Xanax along with MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms.

Mr. Hung was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance (felony), possession of narcotics for sales (felony), possession of a controlled substance for sales (felony) and cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms (felony). He is being held on $30,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the anonymous reporting party who came forward with their community concerns. This helpful information together with a thorough investigation by deputies has taken serious drugs off the streets of Isla Vista, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

— Neil Hartstein

Man booked on suspicion of attempted murder

SANTA MARIA POLICE PHOTO

Omar Guadalupe Torres

SANTA MARIA — After a series of news developments, a man has been booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

On April 17 at about 10 a.m., Santa Maria officers were sent to the area of McClelland and Mill Street regarding a possible shooting that had just occurred. The Communications Center received calls from residents reporting gunshots heard in the area.

Officers responded to the area, and after the initial investigation verified a shooting had occurred. The investigation revealed a confrontation had occurred between two adults followed by an adult male suspect firing multiple gunshots at another subject. Property damage was sustained, but no one was injured.

The suspect in the case was subsequently identified as 39-year-old Santa Maria resident, Omar Guadalupe Torres. The Detective Bureau took over the investigation and immediately began to search for Mr. Torres. He could not be located and was believed to have fled the Santa Maria area.

Detectives ultimately obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Torres that was uploaded into local, state and national law enforcement databases.

On June 5, Mr. Torres was contacted by members of the Calexico Police Department. He was arrested on the warrant following a check of the California and National Law Enforcement databases.

On June 9, he was transferred to the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail where he was booked on his pre-complaint arrest warrant. Mr. Torres was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346, or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Neil Hartstein

Vehicle rollover results in injuries

CUYAMA VALLEY — A vehicle rollover on State Route 166 in Cuyama Valley, about 30 miles west of New Cuyama, left two people injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Monday morning accident resulted in one man with major injuries, who was transported by helicopter to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room.

A woman with minor injuries was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

— Neil Hartstein

Bridge demolition expected today

LOS OLIVOS — A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge adjacent to State Route 154 near Los Olivos is expected to begin demolition work today and continue through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents and businesses in the area may hear loud construction noise during this work.

This project will also remove a retaining wall next to the bridge and install planted rock slope protection in the creek.

The bridge remains closed to all pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians during construction. Bicyclists will need to use State Route 154 or a local street to cross the creek, according to Caltrans.

This bridge was constructed in 1912.

In 1971, a new bridge structure, Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge, was built on a new alignment 40 feet upstream from the original structure. At that time, local citizens contacted the state to preserve the 1912 structure so it could be used as a pedestrian/equestrian trail bridge.

The new bridge will meet current seismic safety codes.

The existing bridge structure is 92 feet long by 28 feet wide while the new bridge will be 115 feet long by 16 feet wide, Caltrans said.

The contractor for this $3.9 million project is M.C.M. Construction Inc. of North Highlands. It is scheduled to be completed by summer 2025.

— Neil Hartstein