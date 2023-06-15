TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Montecito highway project gets $52.5 million

SANTA BARBARA — The state of California has designated $52.5 million for the Highway 101: Montecito Project.

The California Transportation Commission allocated the highway construction money to Caltrans and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The money supports construction between San Ysidro Road and Olive Mill Road as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

A significant part of the money comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 leveraged by Measure A — the local transportation sales tax. And there’s $7 million from Community Project Funding, which SBCAG noted was delivered by U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.

“This important project will increase reliability for all travelers, allow for the efficient movement of goods and services within this important inter-regional corridor, and improve access to communities within Santa Barbara County,” said Scott Eades, director of Caltrans District 5.

Meanwhile, to ensure adequate emergency response time during Highway 101 construction, the Montecito Fire Department has temporarily placed a Type 6 engine into service south of Highway 101.

— Dave Mason