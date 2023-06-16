TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Detectives seek help with murder case

SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information concerning this 2015-2018 white Porsche Cayenne as part of its investigation of a Montecio murder case.

MONTECITO — Detectives are asking for help and offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in a Montecito murder case.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are specifically asking for help from Los Angeles residents because they discovered the 2015-2018 white Porsche Cayenne — associated with the May 27 murder of Violet Evelyn Alberts — was driven from Los Angeles to the crime scene in Montecito.

Earlier this month investigators released two images of the suspect vehicle and are now sharing new photographs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Residents in the Los Angeles area who may have loaned or rented their 2015-2018 white Porsche Cayenne in May 2022 are encouraged to reach out to detectives.

Detectives are also encouraging Montecito residents to continue to check for any surveillance footage from May 2022 for this vehicle, shown in the photo with this article.

If you know the subject associated with this vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or email tips@sbsheriff.org.

— Liam Hibbert