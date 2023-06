COURTESY PHOTO

Firefighters respond to a structure fire on the 4800 block of Sisquoc Street in Cuyama.

Structure fire extinguished in Cuyama

A structure fire in Cuyama last night was put down by firefighters. The fire was found after neighbors were alerted by their smoke detector and called 911. One resident has been displaced.

The fire, on the 4800 block of Sisquoc Street, was put down by firefighters from station 27 at 9:50 p.m.

The fire is still under investigation. No cause has been reported.

-Liam Hibbert