TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Verizon Wireless users may have trouble dialing 9-1-1 in SM

SANTA MARIA – Cellular phone users with Verizon Wireless dialing 9-1-1 within the City of Santa Maria are intermittently unable to reach the Santa Maria Police Department. Calls are currently being routed to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and may cause a delay in emergency services. Verizon is working to resolve these connectivity problems with its network.

Santa Maria residents using their Verizon Wireless cell phone service who experience an emergency are asked to first dial 9-1-1. If they get an error message the city encourages them to use this alternate emergency number: (805) 925-2631 to be connected to the city’s emergency dispatch center at the Santa Maria Police Department. If you are not experiencing an emergency the Santa Maria Police Department’s non-emergency number is (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

– Neil Hartstein

County Fire Station 21 gets new vehicle

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Fire Station 21 now boasts a new Utility Task Vehicle.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Santa Barbara County Fire Station 21 is assigned a new piece of equipment. The Orcutt station now has the ability to respond to remote areas with a Utility Task Vehicle(UTV) such as Point Sal, Casmalia, Sisquoc and other areas of the County. SBC Fire has 10 UTV’s in total.

– Neil Hartstein

Road closures planned to accommodate Flower Festival Parade

LOMPOC – The public will encounter road closures for the Lompoc Valley Annual Flower Festival Parade on Saturday, June 24, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following locations:

– Highway 1 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from North Avenue to F Street.

– State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed to through traffic from F Street to R Street.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of this road closure.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

– Neil Hartstein

Delays expected during Seacliff off-ramp closure

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans daytime Seacliff off-ramp closure on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Ventura County from today through Friday for pavement work.

Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

The ramp closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the northbound 101 Seacliff off ramp.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

– Neil Hartstein