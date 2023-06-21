TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

House fire in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to an early morning structure fire in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — There was a structure fire in Santa Barbara on Rhoads Avenue early Tuesday morning. Four people were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

The fire in the 4800 block occurred at 1:07 a.m., according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which responded to the call.

The fire was primarily contained to the garage in the two-story house.

The fire was knocked down at 1:31 a.m., and the cause is under investigation, Capt. Safechuck said.

— Liam Hibbert

Street closures announced for Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — Streets will be closed for Santa Barbara’s Solstice Parade, set for noon Saturday on Santa Barbara Street between East Cota and East Micheltorena streets.

Partial road closures around the Summer Solstice workshop, 631 Garden St., will start around 7 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic on Santa Barbara Street will be diverted either onto Anacapa Street or Garden Street, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Sgt. Ragsdale said police will enforce a temporary ban on parking along the parade route and adjoining streets. He also noted motorists could be ticketed if their vehicles are parked during the no-parking times. In fact, the vehicles could be towed.

No parking signs have been posted on the impacted streets.

Sgt. Ragsdale advises drivers to expect traffic delays.

The float staging area, which is at 600 Garden St. (between Cota and Ortega streets), will be closed to traffic at 7 a.m.

The forming area, which is at 100 and 200 E. Ortega (between Garden and Anacapa streets), will be closed to traffic at 8 a.m.

Santa Barbara Street will be closed at 10 a.m.

The parade route — Santa Barbara Street and east/west adjoining roads — will be closed at 11 a.m.

— Dave Mason

Prescribed grassland burn planned

The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department is conducting a 5-10 acre burn of grassland and coastal sage scrub to train firefighters.

The burns started on Tuesday and were scheduled to continue today. Additional burns may occur through June 30. The burns are aimed at training firefighters and dozer operators in combating wildfires.

This burn project is planned by the VSFB Fire Department in conjunction with Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

For more information, visit https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.

— Liam Hibbert

Highway 101 lanes reduced

BUELLTON — Long-term lane reduction on Highway 101 will begin June 26, between the Nojoqui Creek Bridge to south of the Santa Rosa Road Overcrossing.

The right lane in both directions is expected to be closed until January 2024. The reduction is part of a $5.4 million project to widen the Nojoqui Creek Bridge by 10 feet. The update will also include new bridge rails.

There will be 5-foot shoulders through the construction zone for bicyclists.

Road information and updates can be found on Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

— Liam Hibbert