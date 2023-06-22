TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Collision leaves driver dead

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to a collision on State Route 246. The driver was killed when the truck collided with a tree.

BUELLTON — The driver of a pickup truck died after colliding with a tree at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 246, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported.

The truck crashed in the 900 block of the highway. That’s just west of Buellton. The collision caused a fire in the engine compartment, which the fire department extinguished.

After the collision, the California Highway Patrol directed traffic and reduced traffic to one lane.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, the fire department’s public information officer.

— Liam Hibbert

8.7-acre wildfire in Cuyama Valley

CUYAMA VALLEY — A grass fire burned 8.7 acres Wednesday in the Cuyama Valley.

The fire did not cause any injuries or destroy any buildings, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause is still unknown.

The fire occurred in the 5000 block of State Route 166 in Cuyama Valley. Firefighters and the Santa Barbara County air support unit responded to it and were mopping up the remains at 1:41 p.m.

“Fire season is here,” Capt. Safechuck noted. “Maintain your defensible space around your residence.”

For more information about Ready-Set-Go, visit sbcfire.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/ready_set_go.pdf.

— Liam Hibbert