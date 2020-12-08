TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Arrested made in firearms case

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies seized 92 firearms and more than 90 grams of methamphetamine Saturday, Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said.

The seizure came when the deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop at approximately 12:43 a.m. in the Isla Vista area. Ms. Zick said they saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat peel out in front of pedestrians near Camino Del Sur and stopped the vehicle in the area of Los Carneros and Hollister Avenue.

During that stop, deputies contacted Kyle Dodge, 36, of Goleta. Ms. Zick said a search of Mr. Dodge’s vehicle revealed more than 90 grams of methamphetamine and 22 firearms, 12 of which were loaded.

Mr. Dodge was arrested and booked at the county’s Main Jail on suspicion of several felonies: possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a silencer, possession of an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a high capacity magazine, manufacturing a short barrel rifle and transportation of a controlled substance for sales. He was also arrested and booked on suspicion of a misdemeanor: exhibition of speed.

Mr. Dodge is being held on $500,000 bail.

The case was forwarded to sheriff’s detectives, who conducted a follow-up investigation, which led to a search warrant for Mr. Dodge’s residence.

Detectives served the warrant Saturday at an address on Vega Drive in Goleta.

As a result of the search, they seized 70 additional firearms and approximately 50 containers of ammunition and magazines, Ms. Zick said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

— Dave Mason