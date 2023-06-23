TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Wildfire in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ — There was a wildfire Thursday in the 3900 block of Mission Drive in Santa Ynez.

As of 2:10 p.m., the fire had grown to 14.25 acres, but firefighters had stopped its growth and contained it to a field of grass with no structures under threat, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause is still under investigation. Capt. Safechuck said crews remained on the scene to finish containment and mop-up.

— Liam Hibbert