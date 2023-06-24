TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Wildfire preparedness meeting planned

MONTECITO — There will be a community meeting hosted by the Montecito Fire Department at El Montecito Presbyterian Church on wildfire preparedness.

The meeting at 1445 East Valley Road will take place at 6 p.m. June 28. There will be a review of the fire department’s “Ready! Set! Go!” Safety guide and discussion on how to better prepare for wildfire season.

— Liam Hibbert

Santa Barbara fire extinguished

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara city firefighters knocked down an early morning structure fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department dispatched three fire engines, one truck company and a battalion chief to the scene in the 700 block of Carpinteria Street.

The fire was called into 9-1-1 around 3:07 a.m. Friday and was put down in around 45 minutes.

— Liam Hibbert