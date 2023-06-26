TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested for allegedly setting brush fire

LOMPOC – Police arrested a man Sunday on suspicion of arson for allegedly setting a brush fire near the Allan Hancock campus.

Claudio Nava Santiago, 31, was booked into the Lompoc Police Department jail and was being held on a $50,000 bond.

At about 10:44 a.m. Sunday, Lompoc Police Department dispatch received several 9-1-1 calls regarding a brush fire near Allan Hancock College.

The Lompoc Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire responded and began attacking the fire. The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department responded as well to assist.

A helicopter was requested to assist with putting out the blaze.

The southbound lanes leading into Lompoc were temporarily shut down.

At about 11:24 a.m., the Fire Department requested assistance from Lompoc police near the old drive-in theater as they believed they were with the possible suspect who allegedly started the fire.

“Once officers arrived, they determined the subject was in fact related to the fire and placed him under arrest,” police said.

As of 1:17 p.m., the southbound lanes leading into Lompoc were reopened, and traffic resumed its normal path of travel.

Police urge anyone who may have further information regarding the fire to contact the Lompoc Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation. Lompoc Fire Department Arson Investigator Luis Farah Jr. is the investigating officer.

– Neil Hartstein

Woman seriously injured after vehicle falls from Cold Springs Bridge

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A woman received massive injuries when her vehicle plunged 150 feet over the side of Cold Springs Bridge on Highway 154, landing on Stagecoach Road below, county fire officials said.

The incident occurred at about 1:55 p.m. Saturday.

Rescue workers inside a county fire helicopter lowered a fire medic to the patient on a hillside while ground crews installed rope systems to assist in the rescue.

The rescued woman sustained major injuries in the accident and was transported by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The accident remained under investigation with the CHP.

– Neil Hartstein

Hiker rescued from Nojoqui Falls

BUELLTON – County firefighters rescued an injured hiker Saturday at Nojoqui Falls, county fire officials said.

The incident occurred at about 11:05 a.m.

Firefighters responded to rescue the 50-year-old male hiker.

“Our Fire Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) carried Fire medics and EMTs to render care and extract the patient,” fire officials said.

The patient was transported by ground ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

– Neil Hartstein