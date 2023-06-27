TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Bridge project begins near Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS – A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge along State Route 154 near Los Olivos got underway Monday with the demolition of the bridge.

It took crews roughly two hours to complete demolition. The rest of the week will be spent cleaning up and hauling away debris.

In addition to the construction of a new bridge, this project will remove a retaining wall next to the bridge and install planted rock slope protection in the creek.

The new bridge will meet current seismic safety codes.

The contractor for this $3.9 million project is M.C.M. Construction Inc. of North Highlands in Sacramento County. It is scheduled to be completed by summer 2025.

— Neil Hartstein