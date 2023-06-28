TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

State Route 246 to be closed July 4

SOLVANG — There will be a road closure on State Route 246 during the Independence Day Parade in Solvang on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

State Route 246 will be closed in both directions from Fifth Street to Pine Street. Eastbound and westbound traffic can instead travel north at 5th Street, or Pine Street, and detour through Laurel Avenue.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of these road closures.

For more information, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

— Liam Hibbert