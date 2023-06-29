TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Claus Lane bikeway to be temporarily reopened

COURTESY PHOTO

The Carpinteria bike lane along highway 101 will be opened from June 30 until after Labor Day Weekend.

The Carpinteria bike lane along highway 101 is closed for construction but will be opened from June 30 until after Labor Day Weekend.

The bikeway connects Carpinteria Avenue and Santa Claus Lane, closing a gap in the California Coastal Trail between Sand Point Road and Carpinteria Avenue. A temporary railing will be in place while the project awaits final materials.

As part of the bikeway project, the intersection at Carpinteria Avenue and Estero Street has been updated with new crosswalks, signage, curbs and gutters, and bike lanes. At the western end of the project, a new vehicular turnaround has been built at the end of Santa Claus Lane.

For more information visit www.SBROADS.com.

-Liam Hibbert

County fire issue statement on Fourth of July celebrations

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to reiterate to the public that all fireworks, even those deemed ‘safe and sane,’ are illegal in all unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County.

This includes the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton and Solvang. Safe and sane fireworks are only allowed within the city limits of Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Lompoc.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department strongly recommends that the best way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by professional pyrotechnicians, commissioned by local communities. These displays are both spectacular and safe.

For more information, please contact the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer at (805) 896-6336.

-Liam Hibbert