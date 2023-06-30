TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Driver injured during rollover

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

A pickup truck rolls over on Cathedral Oaks Road.

GOLETA — A pickup truck rolled over in a center divider crash Wednesday evening on Cathedral Oaks Road.

The crash occurred at 7:12 p.m. at Cathedral Oaks Road and Santa Marguerita. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded quickly and transported the male driver by ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer.

The accident is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Liam Hibbert

TSA discover firearm in carry-on

COURTESY PHOTO

TSA reported stopping a man from bringing this loaded Smith and Wesson handgun onto a plane Thursday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

SANTA BARBARA — TSA agents at the Santa Barbara Airport reported stopping a man Thursday from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane after it was discovered in his carry-on bag during the routine check by the X-ray machine.

The 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun was the third discovered in 2023 at the Santa Barbara Airport — one more than the two total found in 2022. The owner of the gun, headed to Denver, was escorted out of the security checkpoint.

“At the risk of stating the obvious, travelers should never bring a firearm to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage,” said TSA Federal Security Director Anita Minaei. “Consider yourself warned: If you bring a firearm to the security checkpoint, it will be an expensive and regrettable mistake.”

The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,050 and can go up to a statutory maximum of more than $14,950. The circumstances of this case are currently under review by the TSA.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

For more information on what you can and cannot carry on the plane, use the MyTSA app, check the website tsa.gov, or interact with the Twitter and Facebook TSA accounts @AskTSA by sending a picture of the item in question.

— Liam Hibbert