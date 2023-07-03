TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Thefts at Goleta grocery store under investigation

GOLETA – Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating thefts targeting female shoppers and are reaching out to warn the public and seek any information to identify suspects. Deputies have taken three reports at Albertsons in the Calle Real Center in Goleta with similar circumstances where a male suspect distracts a shopper while an accomplice steals their wallet from their nearby shopping cart. The thefts occurred on May 15, May 27, and June 17.

Through their investigations, deputies have recovered surveillance footage showing a consistent set of suspects who they are working to identify. Deputies are sharing the photos of the suspects with the public with a request that anyone with information contact the Sheriff’s Office. Based on witness interviews, deputies believe that the suspects are associated with a green minivan.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to prevent any additional people from falling victim to this scam by letting them know this is happening and encouraging shoppers to keep watch of their wallets in shopping carts.

Anyone with information that could identify these suspects is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 683-2724. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171 or email tips@sbsheriff.org.

This investigation remains ongoing, and deputies will be contacting area businesses where the victim’s credit cards have been used in an additional crime of identity theft.

— Neil Hartstein

Alleged sexual predator arrested

SANTA MARIA – Detectives arrested a man last week who allegedly had arranged to meet with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of sex, police said.

The investigation that preceded the June 27 arrest revealed that the suspect, Cristopher Alexis Correa, 26, of Guadalupe, allegedly had arranged to meet via social media with a person he thought was an underage girl with the intent to engage in sexual acts, police said.

Detectives arrested Mr. Correa at about 7:12 p.m. in a parking lot after he arrived to meet with the “14-year-old girl.”

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges related to arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts. This case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for filing.

Anyone with information related to this or other suspected unreported crimes involving Mr. Correa is encouraged to contact Detective Silver at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1346 or the Communications Center at ext. 2277.

— Neil Hartstein

Man arrested on weapons charges

SANTA MARIA – Detectives, with assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department SWAT Team, served search and arrest warrants last week at a residence in the 500 block of South Oakley Street, police said.

They served the warrants on June 28 at about 11:45 p.m., and subsequently arrested suspect Noe Soria Bedolla,19, of Santa Maria, on weapons charges.

His arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation by detectives related to a fight involving a firearm that occurred in Santa Maria on June 24.

Police responded that day at about 1:48 a.m to a fight call at a business in the 1000 block of E. Main Street. Reports were received regarding two groups fighting, with one subject armed with a firearm. Officers later allegedly identified the suspect with the firearm as Mr. Bedolla, who reportedly had fled the scene.

Police said he was out on bail after being arrested in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery case that occurred near Thornburg and Hermosa streets on Oct. 24, 2022.

Mr. Bedolla was booked on his warrant into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and a gang enhancement.

Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928 -3781 ext. 1329 or the Communications Center at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277.

— Neil Hartstein

Alleged burglar taken into custody

SANTA MARIA – Police arrested a suspect last week who allegedly committed two burglaries on the same day.

Officers responded at about 10 a.m. on June 26 to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of S. Broadway. Their investigation revealed the burglary occurred sometime during the late-night hours of June 25 into the early morning hours of June 26. Among several items that were stolen from the business was a white iPhone. SMPD took the crime report and continued the investigation.

Later that same day, at about 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a second burglary at the same address on S. Broadway; however, this incident involved a separate suite. Within a minute of receiving the report, officers arrived on-scene and located the suspect, Arturo Quevedo, walking out of a second story door.

Mr. Quevedo was detained and allegedly found to be in possession of property that was taken from the business. He also allegedly was in possession of the white iPhone that was stolen in the earlier burglary.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of burglary at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Neil Hartstein

Authorities seek help locating missing teen

SANTA MARIA – The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is still asking for the community’s assistance with locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

The juvenile, Olga Tibercio Vazquez, left home about a month ago and her parents filed a missing persons report. She has not returned home and is believed to be in the Santa Maria area with friends.

Olga is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female approximately 4’7″ in height with black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 150 pounds.

“As of right now we haven’t had eyes on her,” Sgt. Sean Woesnner told the News-Press on Sunday. “We’re following up on a daily basis. We’re not going to take people’s word for it. We need to see if she needs anything.”

Police have received several tips from people who said they had seen her in Santa Maria, but by the time officers responded, she was no longer there, he said.

The police will consider her missing “unless we get eyes on her and get her back home,” he said.

Olga’s information has also been posted on the Santa Maria Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages @SMPDHQ for members of the public to view and share.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact the Communications Center 24 hours a day at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277. Investigator K. Payne may also be reached at ext. 1660.

— Neil Hartstein

HazMat team responds to Solvang incident

SOLVANG – Santa Barbara County hazardous materials personnel responded Friday afternoon to an incident involving a mixture of chlorine and phosphoric acid at the Vinland Hotel and Lounge, 1455 Mission Drive.

Apparently the mixture created gas involving approximately two gallons of the product, county fire officials said.

SBC Hazardous Materials personnel made entry wearing level-A encapsulated suits.

One adult female, a hotel employee, was taken by ambulance to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital.

The HazMat team diluted and neutralized the product, pool chemicals, in the pool, stabilizing the situation.

Afterwards, there were no remaining hazardous material readings reported.

The pool, however, was closed with ph levels monitored before reopening.

The cause of the incident remained under investigation.

— Neil Hartstein

Firefighters respond to fire at homeless encampment

SANTA BARBARA – County firefighters responded late Friday night to a small vegetation fire at a homeless encampment at Highway 154 (west side) and Cathedral Oaks Road.

County firefighters responded after 11:30 p.m. with three engines, and Santa Barbara City firefighters responded with one engine. They stayed at the scene another hour for mop-up operations.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Neil Hartstein