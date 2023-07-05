TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man rescued from Cathedral Peak

SANTA BARBARA — A man was rescued by helicopter Monday afternoon from Cathedral Peak.

The man was evaluated and treated by Santa Barbara County FIre Department medics. Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer, said the man was flown to the Santa Barbara Airport but refused transportation to a hospital.

The call time for the rescue was 1:20 p.m.

— Dave Mason

Fire burns quarter-acre

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters succeed in keeping a vegetation fire Tuesday from spreading beyond a quarter-acre at Via Orilla and Rucker Road in Lompoc.

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department stopped the progress of a vegetation fire that burned a quarter-acre of grass and brush Tuesday afternoon at Via Orilla and Rucker Road.

No injuries were reported during the Lompoc fire, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer. He also noted no structures were threatened.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Call time was 2:09 p.m.

— Dave Mason