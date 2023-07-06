TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police responds to 100 fireworks calls

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department responded to 624 calls for service and 81 officer-initiated actions from June 30 to July 5.

Of the 624 calls, 100 were related to fireworks.

One administrative citation was issued for illegal fireworks.

The following is a summary of activity from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on July 4/5.

97: Events created.

40+: Fireworks calls.

11: “Dumpster fires.”

10: Police reports.

5: Arrests

3: “Backyard fires” (residential trees or fences).

1: Arson.

The police department wants to remind residents that the Safe and Sane fireworks authorized usage time is over.

And the department would like to thank the community for helping to have a safe Independence Day.

— Neil Hartstein

Santa Maria police investigate collision

SANTA MARIA – Police responded Tuesday at about 5:30 a.m. to a reported traffic collision at Donovan and Pepperwood.

Officers located a vehicle with significant damage which was occupied by a juvenile passenger with injuries.The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

SMPD Officers are requesting anyone with information on this collision or who have a camera facing the intersection of Donovan and Pepperwood to call Officer D. Rhoads at 805-928-3781, ext.1355.

— Neil Hartstein

Seacliff ramps closed today, Friday

VENTURA — Caltrans plans daytime ramp closures on northbound Highway 101 near Ventura today and Friday for pavement work.

Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

The northbound Highway 101 Seacliff off ramp will be closed both days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

— Neil Hartstein