Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Santa Maria Police Detectives seek assistance and information in 2018 homicide

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Maria Police Department Detectives are seeking information on the death of Adrian Alvarez in a shooting in 2018.

SANTA MARIA — Tuesday was the two-year anniversary of the murder of Adrian Alvarez.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at approximately 1:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Thornburg and Enos, with reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Mr. Alvarez, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

SMPD Detectives continue to actively seek information regarding this case, so anyone with further information is asked to contact the SMPD Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277, Detective Kulp at 805-249-8043 or call the tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

— Grayce McCormick