TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Ynez woman charged with false report

Jennifer Marie Wilson, 44, was arrested and charged with one count of a False Report of a Criminal Offense, a misdemeanor.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced Thursday that Ms. Wilson from Santa Ynez was charged for the false report in connection with the investigation of the death of Terry Lee Winson, 72.

The District Attorney’s Office said the false report occurred on or about Oct. 8, 2022.

The charged offense is punishable by up to 180 days in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both imprisonment and fine, according to the D.A.’s Office.

— Liam Hibbert