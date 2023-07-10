TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Two arrested on drug, weapon charges

GOLETA – Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Goleta man and woman found in possession of an array of illegal drugs and two loaded firearms.

On Thursday, July 6, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Goleta patrol deputy attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle for a headlamp violation in the area of N. Glen Annie Road and Cathedral Oaks Road. After initially failing to pull over, the driver eventually pulled over on San Milano Drive. Deputies contacted the driver, 36-year-old Benicio Pereda, while the passenger, 36-year-old Marisol Loza allegedly attempted to flee towards a residence before she was quickly apprehended.

Deputies conducted a probation search of the vehicle and found ammunition, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, drug paraphernalia and evidence of narcotics sales. A Sheriff’s K9 unit responded to the area to search the area where Ms. Loza allegedly ran from the vehicle and located a loaded Ruger .357 revolver and a loaded Beretta .22 semi-auto handgun.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition (felony), possession of a controlled substance for sales (felony), transportation of a controlled substance (felony), being a felon in possession of a firearm (felony), being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm (felony), and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm (felony).

Mr. Pereda was booked on the additional charge of failure to yield to a traffic stop (misdemeanor) and is being held without bail on a probation violation. Ms. Loza was booked on the additional charges of obstruction (misdemeanor) and concealing evidence (misdemeanor). She is being held on $50,000 bail.

– Neil Hartstein

One killed, one wounded in shooting

SANTA MARIA – On Friday, July 7, at about 10 p.m., officers were in the 1300 block of S. Bradley checking on an extremely large gathering of vehicles and persons in a nearby parking lot.

While in the area, officers heard gunshots fired from within the large crowd. Officers moved towards the gunfire and located two gunshot wound victims amongst the crowd. A confrontation is believed to have preceded the shooting.

A 21-year-old Guadalupe man sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries.

The second victim, a 14-year-old male juvenile from Lompoc, died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene and are still actively working this investigation. Detectives believe numerous witnesses who were in the area left without police contact and need to be interviewed.

Witnesses related to this case along with anyone that may have any information regarding this incident are asked to contact Detective Hesch at (805) 928–3781 ext. 1349 or the Communications Center at (805) 928–3781 ext. 2277.

– Neil Hartstein

Man taken into custody in theft case

SANTA MARIA – On June 19, officers were sent to a business in the 700 block of Arctic Avenue regarding a theft report. The investigation revealed that an employee, 39-year-old Matthew Shewmake, had allegedly embezzled a large quantity of computers and computer components from the business. The total value of the embezzled items were estimated at approximately $20,000.

The Detective Bureau took over the investigation. The Property Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant for a storage locker belonging to Mr. Shewmake in the 1900 block of Preisker Lane.

On Wednesday, July 5, Mr. Shewmake was contacted by police at his storage space on Preisker Lane and taken into custody without incident. Detectives subsequently served a search warrant and searched his rented storage space. Computers and computer components stolen in this case were recovered from the scene.

Mr. Shewmake was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony embezzlement and theft charges.

Several computers, laptops and other components are still outstanding. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Servin at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1367 or the Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

– Neil Hartstein

Missing girl located

SANTA MARIA – The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) is pleased to report that on the evening of Friday, July 7, 16-year-old missing person Olga Tibercio Vazquez was located. Olga has been safely reunited with her family.

The SMPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.

The teen left home about a month ago and her parents filed a missing persons report. She was believed to be in the Santa Maria area with friends.

— Neil Hartstein

County Fire aids with Kern County fire

KERN COUNTY – Santa Barbara County Fire officials reported Saturday that they sent a strike team to assist Kern County firefighters with a 1,000-acre fire in the Lepec/Fort Taejon area.

SBC Fire sent five type-3 engines with 19 firefighters and a battalion chief and a strike team leader trainee.

– Neil Hartstein