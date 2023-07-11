TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Lompoc police finds gunshot victim

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department received a call early Monday regarding a male subject lying on the ground who was believed to have been shot.

Upon officers’ arrival in the 100 block of Nirg Street, they located a male subject with a gunshot wound.

The subject was immediately tended to by medical personnel and transported to a local hospital due to his injury, police said.

The Lompoc Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The shooting is still under investigation.

The current condition of the subject who was taken to the hospital is still unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the police department.

— Neil Hartstein

Police investigate deadly shooting

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria Police Department detectives are still actively investigating a deadly shooting Friday in which a 14-year-old Lompoc youth was killed and a Guadalupe man was wounded, police said Monday.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, this incident is believed to be gang-related in nature,” Lt. Daniel Rios said.

Investigators have also learned that in mid-June, the 14-year-old victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound related to an incident in Lompoc, Lt. Rios said.

“The Santa Maria Police Department and the Lompoc Police Department are collaborating on this investigation,” he said. “Currently it is unknown if the Lompoc incident in June and this case are connected.”

The 21-year-old Guadalupe man who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries in the shooting Friday is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Hesch at 805-928-3781, ext. 1349, or the Communications Center at 805-928–3781, ext. 2277.

Information may be left anonymously at these numbers or online via the SMPD Anonymous Tip Line at: cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/programs-services/anonymous-tipline-to-police.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday while officers were in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road, checking on an extremely large gathering of vehicles and persons in a nearby parking lot.

While in the area, officers heard gunshots fired from within the large crowd. Officers moved toward the gunfire and located the two gunshot wound victims in the crowd. A confrontation was believed to have preceded the shooting.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene. Detectives believe numerous witnesses who were in the area left without police contact and need to be interviewed.

“The Santa Maria Police Department would like to thank members of the public that have come forward with information related to this case,” Lt. Rios said. “We encourage others with information to please do the same.”

— Neil Hartstein