TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

by Liam Hibbert
Deputies search for burglary suspect 

COURTESY PHOTOS
Law enforcement officials are seeking a suspect in a Summerland burglary.

Coastal Patrol deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 800 block of Sand Point Road in Summerland Tuesday morning.

The burglary took place at around 9:08 a.m. It was reported that a male intruder entered a residence with a knife and told workers at the residence not to call 911. 

The suspect had left before the deputies arrived and has still not been captured. 

The Sheriff’s Dispatch can be reached at (805) 683-2724 or in case of an emergency, at 911. The department asks that the public refrain from attempting to contact or detain this suspect.

– Liam Hibbert

