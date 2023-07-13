TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Burglary suspect caught

SUMMERLAND — A Summerland burglary suspect has been apprehended thanks to a community member.

At approximately 1:24 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call that the suspect was in the area of Via Real and Santa Monica in Carpinteria. Deputies quickly responded to the area and detained 30-year-old Halen Bretz of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Bretz was positively identified by a witness and is being booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of brandishing a knife (misdemeanor), burglary (felony), and dissuading a witness (felony). Mr. Bretz is being held without bail on a probation detainer.

Community assistance was key to the safe and successful apprehension of this suspect, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

— Liam Hibbert