TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

State Route 154 slope repairs continue

An emergency slope repair project on State Route 154 at Postmile 16 just north of Camp Tequepis Road was completed, but intermittent closures will continue next week.

The $7.4 million emergency repair resulted in a continuous 24-hour closure since Monday, but has now been finished. Monday through Friday next week will experience scheduled closures.

The affected section of Camp Tequepis Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 17-22.

This phase of the project will allow crews to complete additional slope failure and drainage repairs from the January winter storms, according to Caltrans.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

— Liam Hibbert