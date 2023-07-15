TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

One dead in 101 northbound crash

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel respond to the scene of a traffic fatality Thursday afternoon near Buellton.

BUELLTON — One unidentified male has died in a crash on Highway 101 northbound outside of Buellton that injured three others.

The collision occurred Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m. Two of the people involved in the crash were brought to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital — one with unspecified major injuries, the other with moderate. Another person was minorly injured and did not require transport.

The crash occurred south of Jonata Park Road when the unidentified driver crashed a 2007 Honda Odyssey into the back of a 2013 Toyota Tundra that was stopped in traffic, causing major injuries to Vikki Havly, 67, and moderate injuries to George Clig, 65.

The Tundra was pushed into the center median where it overturned. The Odyssey then crashed into the third car, a 2000 Honda Accord, which caused minor injuries to Mark Robles, 39. The Odyssey then overturned and finally came to a stop on the shoulder of the highway.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have played a factor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

— Liam Hibbert