TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fire department rescues girl

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
An injured 11-year-old girl in the Santa Ynez area was transported in a utility-terrain vehicle to a landing zone for a helicopter that took her the rest of the way to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Saturday rescued an 11-year-old girl who injured her leg when she fell 10 feet onto loose rocks in the Nojoqui Falls trail area.

Fire medics transported her in a utility-terrain vehicle to a landing zone, where she was put into a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the fire department.

Call time was 2:13 p.m.

— Dave Mason

