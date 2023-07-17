TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fire department rescues girl
SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Saturday rescued an 11-year-old girl who injured her leg when she fell 10 feet onto loose rocks in the Nojoqui Falls trail area.
Fire medics transported her in a utility-terrain vehicle to a landing zone, where she was put into a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the fire department.
Call time was 2:13 p.m.
— Dave Mason