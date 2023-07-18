TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Rollover in Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Firefighters respond to a call about a man trapped during a rollover in Santa Maria. They removed the man from the vehicle, and he was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

SANTA MARIA — A 54-year-old man was trapped overnight after a rollover on northbound State Route 1 at Graciosa Road.

He ended up with minor injuries.

The vehicle, which was lying on its roof, was found by a passerby Monday morning in Santa Maria, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The passerby called 9-1-1, and the fire department responded and removed the man from the vehicle.

The man was then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria by ambulance.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the rollover, Capt. Safechuck said.

Call time was 8:07 a.m.

— Dave Mason