TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Local firefighters help to tackle Rabbit Fire

The Montecito Fire Department assists with efforts to tackle the Rabbit Fire in Riverside County. MONTECITO FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTOS

RIVERSIDE COUNTY — The Rabbit Fire has burned thousands of acres this week in Riverside County after quickly making its way across dry grass and brush.

As part of a mixed local strike team with Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department and more, the Montecito Fire Department sent some of its own to help Riverside County.

Engine 391 from the Montecito Fire Department has been involved in the Rabbit Fire fight since July 14.

Evacuation warnings were lifted at noon Wednesday, according to the Riverside County FIre Department. For more on the Rabbit FIre, see rvcfire.org/incidents/fact-sheets/RabbitFire-July2023.

— Liam Hibbert